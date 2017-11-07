Honoring Military Service with Flags

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Blank Check Society of America for Leon and Jefferson counties continued its efforts on October 21, to place a United States Flag on the grave of every American soldier in Jefferson County.

The site for this month's event was the Springfield Cemetery in Lamont, where 40+ flags were placed on the graves of military personnel serving in wars ranging from WWI to Desert Storm.

“Our mission continues and is never ending, for WE will never forget,” says BCS Vice President Frank Kolb.

For more information about the BCS and its endeavors, contact Kolb at 850-491-1262 or lonesailor84@outlook.com