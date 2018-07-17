Hot, Hot Board Meeting

It makes one wonder why at the last Jefferson County School Board meeting the same explanation by Superintendent Arbulu had to be repeated several times for some board members to finally understand the conversation. However, if one wishes to conjure up a time consuming argument then definitely to demand statements be repeated over and over works. Constantly complaining and ripping into each other has become the norm for our Jefferson County School Board. Mr. Brumfield was correct in interjecting that the people now are paying close attention as to what comedy plays out at the so called board meetings. Somerset has succeeded in one year to place Somerset Jefferson County as the most improved school in the entire state of Florida. What the board could not accomplish in years they managed in less than 1 year. Why in the world would anyone look at our board with anything but embarrassment, as the numbers do not lie. We need to organize to turn our county into a total charter county, so that our school board can be abolished, and these people that continually show grievous behavior during a school board meeting will be out of a good paying job for constantly being the joke of Florida. Thank you Monticello News for electing to attend those laughable board meetings so the citizens of Jefferson County can understand how a group of people have been allowed to run amok!!!!!!!!!!! Yes, School Board We Are Watching!!!!!!!!!

Becky Bryson

retired teacher