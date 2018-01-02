Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, INc.

A fire on Friday, December 29, destroyed a home leaving a family homeless.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue was called to the house fire late Friday evening only to find it fully involved upon arrival. The fire located at 821 Old Lloyd Road took several hours to get under control and extinguish before fire department personnel were able to exit the scene.

The fire had extended out to the two vehicles at the site, but were quickly extinguished by Squad 1.

The occupant escaped the family dwelling with minor injuries after being alerted by the sound of her smoke detector. The fire seems to have started in a storage area of the home, possibly electrical failure or malfunction.

JCFR Shift A received the fire alarm at 11:41 p.m., arriving at 11:54 p.m. The last unit cleared at 3:09 a.m. The structure was a total loss. Approximately 10,000 gallons of water were used.

Other fire departments responding to the fire included Lloyd Volunteer FD and Wacissa Volunteer FD. The American Red Cross and Jefferson County Emergency Management were also called to the scene.

The American Red Cross has supplied Jefferson County Fire Rescue with free smoke detectors to install upon request to county residents. Call 850-342-0182x3 to schedule installation.