Houston Thomas Brock, 38, of Waukeenah, passed away on September 18, 2018. Born on December 28, 1979 in Thomasville, GA, he was the son of Billy Sr. and Peggy (Dexter) Brock. Houston was an avid hunter, had a passion for dirt track racing, and loved anything outdoors. He was a man who was always busy, always quick to offer a helping hand and carried a strong work ethic. He was a devoted member of the Wacissa and Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department. He never met a stranger and always had a smile to greet you. He is known by many as a great prankster and an even better friend. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Heather “Cricket” Brock; two daughters, Rachel and Lauren Brock; one son, Spencer “Spedo” Brock; one granddaughter, Brier Brock; two brothers, Albert McNutt (Trisha), of Ohio, and Billy Brock Jr. (Mandi), of Perry; one sister, Wavelene McElveen, of Monticello; multiple nieces and nephews and more friends than you could count. He is predeceased in death by his Grandfather Houston “Pops” Brock and his sister Dorothy Brock. Beggs Funeral Home in Tallahassee will be handling services at Wacissa Methodist Church, located at 14492 Waukeenah Hwy in Lamont, on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m., with a visitation 30 minutes prior to service.

