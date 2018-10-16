How to help and donate to hurricane victims

Savannah Reams

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In the wake of Hurricane Michael, there are still thousands in need of assistance. Many communities across Florida's panhandle are still without electricity and necessary supplies. There are several groups gearing up to travel to distressed areas and provide assistance. If you would like to donate to disaster relief operations, listed below are some local opportunities.

The Jefferson County Farm Bureau, 105 West Anderson Street, will be making trips with collections to supply the affected areas near Marianna and outskirt cities of Panama City Beach. They will take supplies as donations come in, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call for Abby Goodwin or Melissa Bass at (850) 996-2213.

Jefferson County Lions Club members are collecting donations for delivery to the areas of Blountstown, Panama City, Port St. Joe and Marianna. Contact Lion June at (850) 997-1754 to make arrangements for pickup and delivery. Deliveries will continue as the need continues.

Monticello Milling is accepting donations for animals and other essentials. Call (850) 997-5521 for more information.

Donations are being accepted at A Stones Throw RV Park, near McDonalds, in Monticello.

Hagan Funeral Service, located at 175 N. Railroad St., is accepting donations. You may call 850-997-1300.

The Lazy Lizard Pizza Company, located at 168 E. Dogwood St., is accepting donations.

Capital City Bank, located on S. Jefferson St., will be collecting items until Nov. 2.

Mary Grace Crosby of A+Dealer Alternative and Liza Witmer of FLARDAFISH are collecting donations for Greenwood, FL. Donations can be taken to A+Dealer Alternative, at 3347 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee.

Carrie Ann & Company personnel are collecting diapers and wipes at The Mays House on East Washington Street.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will also be collecting supplies to send to our neighbors in need. If you can box up the items before dropping them off, it would greatly help. The collection trailer will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Sheriff’s Office, 171 Industrial Park. Place the boxes in the trailer and the items will be distributed as they travel to the devastated

churches in the affected areas to find out just what is needed. Call (850) 997-2349 for updated information as it becomes available.

First Baptist Church Lloyd, 124 St. Louis Street, and its pastor Jered Day, has been working with churches in the devastated areas and is doing whatever is asked of them. Call (850) 509-8920 or (850) 997 5309 for updates as they receive them.

First United Methodist Church, 325 West Walnut Street, and its pastor John Hicks are collecting funds for the church relief efforts. They are asking that financial donations be made to: Hurricane Help. The collections will then be taken to the Alabama, West Florida Conference. For more information and direction call (850) 997-5545.

The Florida Baptist Convention (FBC) is already hard at work assisting those affected by the hurricane. FBC is currently sending volunteers, supplies and providing food through mobile kitchens that are set up in different locations where needs are high. If you wish to contribute to these efforts by making a monetary donation, mail your contribution to: Middle Florida Baptist Association (MFBA), P.O. Box 702, Madison, FL. 32341, memo to: disaster relief. You may also donate directly to FBC, by sending your payment to: 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL. 32216, with memo to: disaster relief.

Local Volunteer Fire Department personnel are already doing their part in assisting those in need. They have been working side-by-side with firefighters from the hardest hit areas.



The following is a list of suggested donation items you may drop off at one of the locations listed above:

non-perishable foods, packaged or canned food (vegetables, fruits, meats, soups, stew, pastas) and juices/juice boxes, snack foods, energy foods and drinks, foods for individuals with dietary restrictions (i.e. infants, elderly, etc.), cooking tools, manual can opener, paper plates and plastic utensils, cups, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, feminine products, cleaning supplies including bleach, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, clothes, diapers, baby wipes, formula, baby bottles, paper towels, cloth towels, bleach wipes, cleaning cloths

Gojo heavy duty hand soap, rubbing alcohol, first aid kits, latex gloves, work gloves, safety glasses, hard hats, box fans, coolers, 12 v car batteries, sunscreen, batteries of all sizes, tire plug kits, flashlights, generators, fuel, hygiene products, canned goods/non-perishable food, baby products, bug spray, toiletries, bottled water, flashlights and extra batteries, battery-powered fans, checks/cash from your club or members, pillows, blankets,sleeping bags, clean clothing suitable for the areas climate, shoes to protect from debris and other sharp objects, medicines for wounds, bandaids, peroxide, etc., garbage bags, special items needed for infants, elderly and individuals with access and functional needs, toys, books, games, plastic storage containers for recovery items, tools, brooms, mops, shovels, rakes, and pet care food for dogs and cats.