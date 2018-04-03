Howard Academy Educational Recreational Council to hold Essay Contest

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing Inc.

The Howard Academy Educational Recreational Council (HAERC) is sponsoring two essay contests: *Essay Contest Grades 1-6 and *Essay Contest Grades 7-12 are to be written about this designated topic: 'May 20 is Emancipation Day in Florida Why do we celebrate it and why is it important to me?'

This Essay Contest is a part of the HAERC Field Day activities, an old-fashioned family day of fun, games and education; being held on Saturday, May 5. Winners will be announced, and prizes will be awarded at the event.

The essay should be a minimum of 100 words (grades 1-6) 250 words (grades 7-12) and typed on one page. All submissions will be judged on organization, support of ideas, spelling, punctuation and age appropriate grammar.

Prizes will be awarded for First Place, $50 cash (1-6) $75 cash (7-12); Second Place, $25 cash (1-6) $50 cash (7-12); Third Place, $15 cash (1-6) $25 cash (grades 7-12). Also, the winning essays and the writer's picture will be published in the local newspaper.

All entries must be postmarked by April 15 and should be mailed to: HAERC Essay Contest, P.O.Box 561, Monticello, FL. 32345-0561

For more information visit www.howardacademycouncil.org. HAERC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.