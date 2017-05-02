Howard Academy Field Day Saturday

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The annual Field Day event at the historical Howard Academy will be held this Saturday, May 6 on the grounds of the old school. This is a fun day and fundraising for the ongoing restoration project.

Located at 835 Chestnut Street at Mamie Scott Road, the event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and should continue until 3:30 p.m.

The day of fun will be filled with activities and old-fashioned games, storytelling, and so much more for the whole family.

The event is sponsored by the Howard Academy Educational & Recreational Council (HAERC.) For more information about this event and the fundraising efforts of HAERC, contact Frequita Slade Barrington at 850-728-6380 or email to restorehowardacademy@gmail.com or visit www. howardacademycouncil.org.

The mission of HAERC, a non-profit organization, is to restore and preserve the original Howard academy building and its legacy; to honor and to celebrate those it motivated and inspired in the past and those it will impact in the future.