From the Howard Academy High School Class of 1963 Reunion Committee

The 2017 Howard Academy 54th Class Reunion Committee hopes that each of you had an enjoyable weekend and we thank you for your support and cooperation. We were blessed to be able to see all of you. Some of you we had not seen for over a half century, since we left Howard Academy with 'faith' as a protective gear to fortify us.

Recalling happy memories with friends during our 54th reunion, as mature adults who have lived through many memories. Memories of joy, love, happiness, events of sorrow, moments of laughter, pain, tears, and regrets will hopefully be a lasting source of inspiration and joy. We sincerely thank you all for what you did to make this reunion a memorable event.

With our class 'motto' we did take the ropes of the past and rang the bells in many, many areas as we became productive citizens in the cities and states of our chosen residence.

We remember with sadness those classmates and teachers who were once here but are no longer in our midst. We encourage our friends to: CARE more than some think is WISE; RISK more than some think is SAFE; and EXPECT more than some think is POSSIBLE!

Further realize that we never would have made it without God, and we never would have made it without you, you, and you.

We extend a special thanks for the support and assistance of the staff at Jefferson Senior Citizens Center, Super 8 Lamont Motel, Blake's Barbecue and Catering, Whistling Duck Enterprises Inc, Mt. Moriah Ministries Inc, Minister Allison McNealy, and St. Phillips A.M.E. Church.

