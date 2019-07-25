Howard Academy legacy begins to shine again

New roof illuminates renovation progress

Article Courtesy of The Howard Academy Educational & Recreational Council

The Howard Academy Educational & Recreational Council, Inc. (HAERC) has been working for the past several years to restore the old Howard Academy School, located on the block between Mamie Scott Drive and Chestnut Streets in Monticello.

The fruits of their fundraising and community events have yielded the beginnings of the restoration with a shiny new roof on the smallest of the two buildings located on the Howard Academy campus.

The placement of the roof was made possible by a Special Category grant, obtained from the State of Florida’s Historical Division. HAERC applied for the grant in 2018 and the application was reviewed and approved for funding in fiscal year 2019. The $50,000 grant allowed for the placement of a new roof, securing the windows and debris clean-up of the construction site to allow access and limit further deterioration.

“The cleanup of the area also required us to hire an apiarist” (bee removal specialist), said Gladys Roann-Watson, HAERC President. Because of

the Academy’s historical designation the guidelines for its renovation are strictly defined by the Florida Historical Division.

To ensure adherence to those requirements the Council chose architect Mark A. Tarmey of the 4M Design Group to manage the architectural and engineering aspects of this project. Based in Tallahassee, 4M Design is a firm that undertakes urban design and planning around the state of Florida. 4M Design specializes in historical preservation projects.

The construction contract was awarded to James Callaghan of Callaghan Builders, LLC, of Crawfordville. Callaghan and his staff completed the installation of the new metal roof.

Callaghan Builders, LLC, specializes in roofing historical buildings. The Council wishes to thank Mr. Tarmey, Mr. Callaghan and most important, it extends its profound gratitude and appreciation to the Howard Academy Alumni, Monticello businesses, churches and others in the community who have supported the Council’s efforts during the infancy of the renovation project. Roann-Watson said, “Had it not been for the support of the community we would not have had the funds required to move the grant forward”.

The pace and success of our continued efforts will be affected and determined by the continued support of the community. So, if you see a reflection in the area of Mamie Scott Drive and Chestnut Street, stop by, take a photo and see the progress that your support helped to make possible.

For more information on HAERC, please visit howardacademycouncil.org or email howardacademylegacy@gmail.com or contact President Roann-Watson at (850) 997-5209.