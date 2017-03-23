http://www.ecbpublishing.com/2017-north-florida-livestock-show-sale/

LYNETTE NORRIS

ECB PUBLISHING, INC.

After two days of presentations, Q&A sessions and meet-and-greets with the community, the Somerset team sat to the side of the JCMHS cafeteria as the Jefferson County School Board convened to discuss the matter – and finally, take a vote: to be or not to be the first charter district in the state. Monday Evening, March 20 At the previous day’s meet-and-greet, Doug Rodriguez of Somerset had taken the lead, emphasizing that the application the company had submitted was “not all-encompassing;” it was meant to set forth the company’s mission statement and demonstrate that it had the ability to take on the turn-around challenge presented by the district. The details would be hammered out later in contract negotiations. “Most important will be the feedback we get from you, from the community, from the students, from the families,” he said. He wanted sessions with students and families, more meetings to get to know the community. One of the points he reiterated throughout the evening was his desire to visit with people in their churches, or at community barbeques and other informal gatherings, as well as attend the school sporting events and other events and other occasions during the next few months. “You’re going to see a lot of us between now and August (if the application is approved),” he stated at one point. “It’s hard work and it takes time (to do a turnaround)…we need to get to know the community and the needs in the community.” During the Q&A, he responded that the community would still be able to use the buildings for non-school events, same as always – in fact, many other Somerset schools also doubled as churches, he added, and it would still serve as the Red Cross Designated Emergency Shelter; the company does not take over ownership of county property; JROTC and the band would stay (in particular, JCMHS student Christian Steen wanted to know if the JROTC would continue under the same leadership, which was very likely, as Somerset had heard excellent reports about the current instructors) and they wanted to meet with students before the end of the current school year to see what else they would be interested in; honor credits earned in middle school would count toward graduation; students would have input on uniform designs that would keep the orange and blue colors and the “Tiger” logo; Somerset would provide students with two uniform bottoms and three uniform tops free of charge and parents could purchase additional uniforms if they wished. But while many were anxious about the situation and its unknowns, some were downright angry. School board member Shirley Washington charged that the massive application documents the company had sent were a complicated, confusing mess, that expecting school board members to read through all 1000 pages in a few days was insulting, and that the whole situation was “forcing us to do something that we didn’t have very much of a part in.” Rodriguez said he understood her concerns, but assured her that the district would have the ultimate accountability; under the law, Somerset had a specified period of time to produce results, or else. “We want to work here for all for all of the right reasons and none of the wrong ones,” he said. Dr. Vivian Royster, citing 45 years’ experience in the education field, countered that the adults couldn’t afford to keep making reactionary decisions and playing chess games with the children’s futures. The district was already “in the doghouse” with the DOE, and rejecting the charter would put them out of compliance and under legislative mandate. Originally a skeptic of the charter proposal, after hearing what the company had to say, she recommended that the board give it serious consideration. “You don’t want to be under legislative mandate,” she warned them. “That’s the worst kind of doghouse to be in…put yourselves behind, and these children first.” Tuesday Evening, March 21 As the school board meeting got underway, Somerset’s Doug Rodriguez and Board Chair Lourdes Isla Marrero took the lead in introducing the speakers. Donyale McGhee, a principal of a Somerset turnaround school in South Florida, described what it was like to “transform the culture” of a Somerset school. “I spoke to the community, teachers and students to see what they needed from the Somerset Way,” she said, referring to the school’s plan for making sure the children became productive citizens. Somerset has the autonomy to research needs and use the best-fitted curriculum because “one size does not fit all.” The company also provides support and professional development for teachers. Somerset Vice President Suzette Ruiz discussed core curriculum and after-school care programs. Others followed with presentations on accelerated programs and ESE/Special ED Programs. At least twice during the evening, they re-affirmed their support of the JROTC program in response to audience inquiries. “We embrace it,” said Board Chair Marrero. “We want to make it even better.” Rodriguez confirmed what he had stated the previous evening, that current teachers at Jefferson would be the first interviewed, and that he expected hiring decisions to be finished by mid-to-late April. School board member Washington questioned the Somerset team at length about their plans for a Pre-K program, and repeatedly asked for explanations regarding why three charters (elementary, middle school and high school) were necessary for one consolidated school – the schools will share a facility to save costs, but maintain separate identities to make tracking student progress easier and to make the district eligible for more state funds, was the gist of the explanations from Adam Miller of the DOE Office of Independent Education and Parental Choice. As the evening wound on, C.P. Miller presented a letter requesting that the board delay the process of voting on the charter, citing its “rush-rush” nature and alleging that it had violated several codes and “the process was tainted.” School Board Attorney George Reeves read over the letter and advised that the Florida Statutes it cited did not apply to the current situation. Still, the letter gave pause to a few on the board and caused a lengthy period of extra debate and hand wringing over the fear of a possible lawsuit. Dr. Vivian Royster reminded the board to either “do the right thing for the children, or face the legislature.” When the vote was finally called, the board approved all three charter applications for the elementary school, the middle school and the high school, by a vote of 5-0.