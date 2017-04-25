Huie “Cubby” Raftner Lee, Jr. – April 22, 2017

Huie "Cubby" Raftner Lee Jr., 66, of Lamont, FL passed away at his home on April 22, 2017. He was born in Monticello, FL on June 26, 1950 to the late Huie "Cub" Raftner Lee Sr. and Margie Lee. He was a member of Lamont Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Jefferson County.

Cubby is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gail Lee; sons Huie "Cub" Lee III and wife Heather; Christopher Lee and fiancé Lauren. He was a proud Granddaddy to Triston, Hollyn, and Roslyn Lee. He is also survived by his sister Mary Jane Boland and husband Rodney; sisters-in-law Dianne Register and husband Steven "Bear"; Sherry Allen and husband Steve; Rosemary Parker and many loving nieces and nephews.

Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello, FL is handling funeral arrangements. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello, FL. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Lamont Baptist Church with burial following at Walker Cemetery in Lamont, FL. Lunch will be provided by Lamont Baptist Church at noon before the service.

