Human trafficking closing in on Florida

Savannah Reams

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Sunday, July 23, 38 people were found in critical condition inside a scalding hot semi-truck trailer in San Antonio, Texas. At the time of the discovery, eight were already dead, with countless others severely injured with irreparable physical and mental damage.

After transporting the victims to the hospital, it has since been reported that there were 10 casualties total. With San Antonio's close location to the Mexican border, the city has become notorious for human trafficking. Today, new cases are reported more frequently than ever. Victims from all over the United States more than likely pass through San Antonio, a “hub” for the heinous underground activity.

While Texas serves as one of the epicenters of human trafficking in the United States, Florida isn't far behind. According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, data collected from Dec. 7, 2007, to Dec. 31, 2015, by The National Human Trafficking Resource Center shows that 6,819 calls in Florida were made to their hotline. This is the third highest call volume in the US.

From 2013-2015, data shows that 1,136 reports were made in Florida. Out of these reports, 71 percent were classified as sex trafficking, 18 percent were considered labor trafficking, and four percent were classified as both. Seven percent were not specified.

While these statistics are alarming, they may not be completely accurate. Reported by the American Journal of Public Health, “The methods used to calculate estimates of human trafficking in the US are rarely described in the scholarly articles and government reports in which they are presented . . . estimates from human trafficking service provider agencies or hotlines may represent only a portion of cases. . .” (Rothman et al. 1046).

Trafficking of minors is even more difficult to pinpoint. Sadly, minors are severely exploited in the world of human trafficking. According to the American Journal of Public Health, “Reliable data on this highly victimized population, particularly data collected from juvenile victims, are severely lacking” (Reid et al. 306).

It is evident that there simply isn't enough data or information to completely unveil this underground epidemic. However, as America has witnessed over the last several years, human trafficking is steadily increasing-- especially in Florida. It is thus pressing that we take steps to educate ourselves on the realities of human trafficking and fight for an end to its ever-increasing presence. To begin, there are many warning signs that someone is a victim of human trafficking. Pay attention to the following:

* Poor physical or dental health

* Showing signs of injury or abuse

* Appearing malnourished

* Avoiding social interactions or eye contact

* Replying with scripted or rehearsed responses

* Lacking personal possessions

* Working long hours

* Living at place of employment

* Checking into hotels with older males and referring to those males as boyfriend or daddy.

* Tattoos/branding on neck or lower back

* Untreated sexually transmitted diseases

* Small children serving in family restaurant

* Any type of security that appears to keep people inside, rather than out. (Bars on inside of windows, barbed wire inside of fence, etc.)

* Not allowed to venture into public alone or speak for themselves.

As previously stated, Florida has the 3rd highest call volume for human trafficking cases in the United States. It’s time to start watching our surroundings, monitoring our minors, and fighting against this impalpable network of slavery.

Reid, Joan A., et al. “Human Trafficking of Minors and Childhood Adversity in Florida.” American Journal of Public Health, vol. 107, no. 2, Feb. 2017, pp. 306-311.

Rothman, Emily F., et al. “Public Health Research Priorities to Address US Human Trafficking.” American Journal of Public Health, vol. 107, no. 7, July 2017, pp. 1045-1047.