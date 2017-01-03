Humane Society seeks county funding

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It wasn’t quite the amount that an animals rights group was seeking recently from the Jefferson County Commission. All things considered, however, the group appeared to have made out all right.

Connie Heath, with the Jefferson County Humane Society, asked the commission on Tuesday, Dec. 20, for help with the funding of her organization’s spay and neuter voucher program.

Heath related that her organization so far had expended $7,444 in 2016 for the spaying and neutering of animals, accounting for 17 dogs and 99 cats so fixed. Figures she provided to the commission showed that the average cost of spaying and neutering could range from $40 to $135 per animal, depending on the age, weight and gender of the particular animal, and the type of procedure performed.

Yet absent the program, the uncurbed proliferation of stray and feral animals would make what was already a terrible problem in the county even worse, she said.

“We want to stop the reproduction,” Heath said. “It’s a terrible problem in the county.”

“It’s an explosion,” she added, noting that a single canine pair and their offspring could produce upwards of 60,000 animals in a six-year period if each produced two litters per year.

As for cats, which could produce up to three litters per year, a single cat and its offspring could account for more than two million animals in an eight-year period, the figures showed.

Others of the statistics that Heath shared: 79 percent of individuals didn’t know when to fix their pets; many pet owners didn’t know that cats could go into heat and get pregnant by four months and dogs by five months; 50 percent of litters were unplanned; 10 million animals entered overcrowded shelters every year, with 90 percent them unfixed; and four to six million were put to sleep every year.

Bottom line, Heath argued, her organization’s efforts warranted supporting. The city, she noted, contributed $5,000 annually. She asked for a county contribution of $7,500.

County Coordinator Parrish Barwick took the lead in arguing against the commission making the contribution, or at least making it outside the normal budgetary process, which begins in summer. It would set a precedent that other groups would seek to exploit, he said.

Nonprofits, he said, had an opportunity to apply for grants up to $2,000 from the county’s small grant program. The Humane Society, in fact, had already applied for a grant from the program and was almost certain to get it, Barwick said.

What’s more, he felt so strongly about the commission not being put in the untenable position of having to decide the issue that he would donate $2,000 of his own money to the Humane Society, Barwick said. Added to the $2,000 that the organization was sure to get from the small county grant program, it would give the group a combined $4,000, he said.

Which amount should carry the organization through the next few months until the county’s budgetary process began in the spring and the Humane Society could properly apply for funding through the normal budgetary process, Barwick said.

When Commissioner Betsy Barfield asked Barwick if he was serious about contributing $2,000 of his personal money, he said most definitely.

Barwick explained that as a Christian he was expected to tithe so much per year and he had fallen behind in his obligations during the current year. The $2,000 contribution, he said, would help set him straight with the requirement.

Heath welcomed the contribution if she did appear a little surprised by the turn of event.