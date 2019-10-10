Hundreds of people attend Old Stories and New Discoveries Conference

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Old Stories and New Discoveries Conference, held at the Monticello Opera House on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, was very well attended. The conference drew hundreds of visitors from around the United States to the doors of the Monticello Opera House for the two-day gathering.

The conference covered multiple topics during its meeting, including archaeology, forensic archaeology, history, geomantics, paleobotany, physical anthropology and scientific techniques.

This conference was sponsored by Jefferson County's Aucilla Research Institute, Inc. (ARI), who dedicated this year's program to Dr. Anne Holt for her vision, leadership and energy as a development committee chairperson and original founding member of ARI.

This year's conference was also held in the memory of: Tom Pertierra, who dedicated his life to growing the field of archaeology; Dr. Dennis Stanford, PhD, who was curator of North and South American Paleolithic, Asian Paleolithic and Western United States archaeological collections; and Richard "Dick" Bailar who was one of the founding members of ARI.