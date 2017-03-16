Hunt spring turkeys on 42 WMAs without a quota

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Florida’s wildlife management area system – one of the state’s greatest natural treasures. Florida established its first WMA, Babcock/Webb, in 1941. Since then, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has partnered with public and private landowners to grow these areas to nearly 6 million acres, giving Florida one of the largest public hunting systems in the country. WMAs are managed for conservation and recreation.

This spring, there are many that allow hunting during regular spring turkey season.

Florida is the only state with Osceola wild turkeys, and hunters can pursue that subspecies as well as eastern wild turkeys.

These 23 WMAs do not require a youth spring turkey quota permit: Apalachicola, Aucilla, Big Bend – Spring Creek Unit, Big Bend – Tide Swamp Unit, Blackwater, Choctawhatchee River (only the south portion of the area), Escambia River, Herky Huffman/Bull Creek, J.W. Corbett, Joe Budd, Jumper Creek, Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, Kissimmee River, Lake Monroe, Lochloosa, Log Landing, Lower Econfina River, Middle Aucilla, Osceola, Richloam, Steinhatchee Springs, Three Lakes and Upper St. Johns River Marsh.

In North Florida the season starts on the third Saturday of March, with this year being March 18 through April 23, except in Holmes County, where the season is March 18 through April 2.

