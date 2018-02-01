Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in February

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering a free hunter safety internet-completion course on Feb. 24, in Jefferson County.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.

The course will be held at the Jefferson Correctional Institution, located at 1050 Big Joe Road, in Monticello, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 24.

