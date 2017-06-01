Hurricane season has begun

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Here’s a reminder that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season in the Northern Hemisphere officially began on Thursday, June 1, and ends Nov. 30, with more than average storms predicted for this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA, in fact, is predicting between 11 and 17 named storms during the season (including April’s Tropical Storm Arlene), which is more than the 30-year average for the Atlantic Basin.

NOAA’s forecast calls for five to nine of the storms to become hurricanes and two to four to become major hurricanes.

The Weather Company, meanwhile, is predicting 14 named storms, seven of them hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The 30-year historical average (1981 to 2010) for the Atlantic Basin is 12 named storms, six of them hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is one that is a Category 3 or stronger on

the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with winds from 111 to 130 mph.

Warmer North Atlantic sea surface temperatures and the reduced likelihood of El Niño's development are among the factors that meteorologists are taking into account when making their predictions.

"The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Niño, near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region," NOAA states in its website.

The organization notes that a strong El Niño typically leads to an increased wind shear in parts of the Atlantic Basin, thus suppressing the development or intensification of tropical cyclones. So the prediction for weak conditions increase the chance for more activity this season, NOAA states.

"The climate models are showing considerable uncertainty, which is reflected in the comparable probabilities for an above-normal and near-normal season," NOAA states.

Meanwhile, the Weather Company updated its seasonal forecast to 14 named storms -- an increase from its earlier forecast -- for a couple of reasons.

One was that warmer sea-surface temperatures have been observed in the North Atlantic, which has correlated with more active seasons in the past, plus indications that further warming is likely.

And second is a reduced potential for the development and strengthening of El Niño later this summer.

Given these trends, say the experts, a potential increase in the number of predicated storms is not out of the question.

"The historically strong North Atlantic blocking event in early May suggests the possibility of continued increases in North Atlantic sea-surface temperature anomalies, so it would be no surprise if we increased our forecast numbers again," Dr. Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company, is quoted saying.