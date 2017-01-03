I wish I didn't have all these wrinkles on my face, maybe then I wouldn't feel so out of place...

I wish I was strong like I used to be, then opening jars and mustard packets wouldn't be so difficult for me...

I wish I hadn't been injured in '96, maybe then I wouldn't take such ugly pics...

I wish I never got cancer twice, not having the lifelong side effects would be so nice...

I wish big brother had not abandoned me, to this I don't know why, can't you see...

I wish people would see that I can 'feel' the emotional changes going on around me...

I wish I had the medicine I am suppose to be taking, maybe I wouldn't hurt so much upon awakening...

I wish I knew someone who is truly nice, so I could talk with them right now, to get some advice...

I wish my Grandma was still alive, because she was my best friend in my early life...

I wish people would listen to me, instead of those who whisper in their ears on what should be...

I wish people wouldn't build walls around their emotional hearts, this will eventually tear their relationships apart...

I wish the 'powers that be' would grant these wishes for me...

Sheila Maxwell