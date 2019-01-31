Icy conditions on Hwy 27

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A vehicle wreck that took place on Tuesday, January 29, resulted in an icy spill.

At 9:23 a.m., first responders from the Jefferson County Fire Rescue (JCFR) and EMS were dispatched out to a wreck on Hwy 27 (Capps Highway), only two miles from the Leon County and Jefferson County line.

Dispatch advised that the wreck involved a semi-truck and trailer that had gone into the treeline bordering the roadway.

When first responders made it to the scene, it was discovered that the vehicle was a commercial box truck that had been transporting a load of bagged ice.

According to the report issued by the JCFR, the truck had slipped off of the paved road and onto the shoulder of the highway.

The driver attempted to return to the roadway, overcorrected and veered into the treeline, where the commercial truck overturned and came to a rest on its side.

EMS transported the driver and a passenger to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

No airbags were deployed during the wreck, but both occupants were wearing seat belts.

After the driver and passenger were in transport with EMS, JCFR fire crews cleaned up the debris that was on the roadway and left the scene after being released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was a complete loss.