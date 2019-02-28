Story and Photos Courtesy of Frequita Barrington

Howard Academy Educational & Recreational Council, Inc. (HAERC) hosted its first Black History Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Monticello Opera House. It was the council’s third black event in the past three years. The theme for this affair was 'Illuminating the Legacy of the Howard Academy'.

Tickets for the evening were sold-out in advance. Attendees were graduates from the academy offspring of graduates and others in the community.

The speaker for the evening was Dr. Kevin Norton. He reminded guests of the significant role that Howard Academy played in the community, and of their responsibility to do their part to make sure that the restoration project that HAERC has ongoing is a successful one. He reiterated that the legacy of the historic institution will thrive for future generations only with the support of the community and alumni of the academy.

An emotional reenactment, provided by Shirley Washington, of the Slave Mother, a journey of the African Mother from slavery and years beyond emancipation, was one of the highlights of the evening. The keynote by Dr. Norton and the presentation by Washington both received standing ovations.

Musical entertainment was provided by Carl McBride. HAERC President Gladys Roann-Watson gave an update on the progress of the restoration project and thanked and encouraged continued support for HAERC. The next event of HAERC will be the fourth annual Community Field Day, to be held on the grounds of the old Howard Academy building on Saturday, May 4.