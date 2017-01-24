In all my 66 years on this Earth, I have never seen the measure of immaturity (Here is Webster's Dictionary's definition of immaturity: lacking complete growth, differentiation or development; crude and unfinished), whining, and blame-games on display right now by the Media and the Democrats. This behavior is way beyond bizarre. Never has any political entity or organization put on such an exhibition displaying the worst of human nature.

Keep something in mind, these are the people and politicians who have been leading this country for the last eight years. Do we really want these people running our country?

Seriously, we dodged a huge bullet when Hillary Clinton lost. The only ones I've seen act this way are spoiled rotten children. Please, grieve, move on, and stop torturing the rest of us. Could you imagine if everyone acted this way over every disappointing event in their lives?

Lawrence Beger