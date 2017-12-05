Ina D. Aderholt of Auburndale, FL passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the age of 86. She was a native of Auburndale born August 20, 1931 to Joel and Floy Denman. At her death, she was a resident of Seven Hills Health Care, Tallahassee, Florida. She was a retired Administrative Secretary, former member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Auburndale, and member of the Order of Eastern Star. Ina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sidney, and her son Michael Louis Aderholt. She is survived by her son Steven Aderholt of Auburndale, and her daughter Linda Hewett (Cliff) of Monticello, FL. Ina also leaves behind six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 7 at Auburndale Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com. Donations may be made to Hospice in lieu of flowers.

