Ink and Watercolor Sketches by Fletcher at The Arts

DEBBIE SNAPP

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The works of Artist Mark Fletcher will be on display at the Jefferson Arts, in the Gallery, through the month of March.

Fletcher observes and records nature through this selection from hundreds of on-location ink and watercolor sketches. His experience as a State and National Artist-in-Residence for the past 15 years inspires him to observe our natural resources first hand.

He hopes his artwork will encourage others to go outside and play. "If we slow down and take a closer look at our world,” he shares, “we find it worth caring for. The rewards are endless."

The Gallery is open for viewing on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or, you may call 850-997-3311 for an appointment. Jefferson Arts Gallery is located at 575 West Washington Street, with parking in the back. www.jeffersonartsgallery.com.