Insulted and annoyed

I am insulted about how we could just listen to the lies our present administration is pumping out. I can see the health care bill being a bipartisan stalemate. There are alot of people who will need government help for medical insurance. Why can't Democrats and Republicans sit down together to work out a solution with the insurance companies. Maybe something such as a reinsurance company who would pick up the overages for a few years that any national companies would incur if they offered everyone policies in all states. If they covered all preexisting conditions and 18 to 66 year old people would likely be some common breakeven point that would work out for all political parties.

I do not understand why the “lets all smoke marijuana” bill passed by the voters last year. The lawyer who sponsored it will be real happy to defend you in court if you kill a family when you smoke and drive high. The legislator is ready to outlaw pain medications which are really regulated. Alot of people over 65 years old take these to ease the pain of maturity.

What also annoys me is that President Trump is in charge of our country. I think he is colluding with the Russians. He is a liar and deadbeat. Now the real story of his election victory is coming out. I hope the people who voted for him are listening. I may be bias but the lawyer Mr. Putin sent to see the Trumps looked more like a present than a serious proposition.

Ralph Burquist