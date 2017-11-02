Interim Clerk of Court sworn in

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, the Jefferson County Clerk of Court office has a new head at its helm.

He is Tim Sanders, who was administered the oath of office by Judge Bobby Plaines on Wednesday afternoon. Sanders’ wife, Mary Ann, and his daughter, Sara, accompanied him at the swearing-in ceremony, in the courtroom.

“I’m honored to be appointed and to work with the fine, knowledgeable staff in the Clerk of Court’s office,” Sanders said.

He touched on the similarities between Jefferson and Madison, in terms of the two being small, rural, fiscally constrained counties, having great people, and being named after two of the foremost founding fathers.

Sanders said he had great memories of the courthouse from the days when he was a surveyor in the 1980s and often had to come here to research records. No matter if he came dirty or disheveled, from the field, he was always welcomed, he said.

SUBSCRIBE TO READ THIS STORY! Call 850-997-3568