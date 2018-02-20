International event riders train here

Story submitted

TeamWallace, which relocated to Patchuk Farm in Monticello in 2015, have been successfully developing young event horses up to the international level.

Rick Wallace and Briggs Surratt say they are finding great success training out of Chuck and Pat Springers’ Patchuk Farm on U.S. 19 North.

Wallace was long-listed for the 1992 Olympics, and his daughter, Elisa Wallace, was named as the 2016 Rio Olympics Reserve Rider in Eventing. Elisa frequently visits Patchuk Farm on her way to compete in Florida.

Surratt, a long-time student of Rick Wallace, was named to the Area 3 North American Junior Young Riders team in 2014 and is currently working to make the United States Equestrian Federations, Under 25 List. This list is developed for up and coming equestrians capable of making a US Senior Team. Surratt is now working for TeamWallace as an associate trainer.

Wallace and Surratt operate a lesson and training program at Patchuk Farm and are currently training clients (children and adults) from Thomasville, GA and surrounding communities around Monticello. Both Wallace and Surratt are excited about two of their protégés, Gabbie and Gavin Sacco, grandchildren of Chuck and Pat Springer.

“ I have been training Gabbie, 13, and Gavin, 11, for 3 years now and they both show extreme talent in equestrian sports,” Wallace said. “In fact, Gabbie was just named the Junior North American Field Hunter in October 2017. They will begin their evening careers this year.”

Wallace went on to say, “Both Gabbie and Gavin are lucky to be surrounded by a lot of people who support their riding, including the owners of Live Oak Hounds – Marty and Daphne Wood, their parents, Michael and Jessica Springer, Leslie Ballinger, of Thomasville, and of course, their grandparents, Chuck and Pat Springer.

Wallace and Surratt will be heading to Red Hills Horse Trials in March and will be traveling to Kentucky 3 Day Event in April to cheer Elisa Wallace on as she vies to make the 2018 World Championship Team.