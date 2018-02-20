All invited to NFCC Open House and Free Application Day Saturday, March 3

Story Submitted

North Florida Community College invites the public to its SUPER SATURDAY: OPEN HOUSE AND FREE APPLICATION DAY event on Saturday, March 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. This annual event allows the community to explore NFCC offerings all in one informative and fun-filled day. Highlights of the day include: An academic and student resource expo in the Colin P. Kelly Fitness Center, campus tours, scholarship drawings, financial aid application assistance, and opportunities to explore NFCC degree and certificate programs. Guests will also have direct access to talk with program leaders and academic advisors throughout the day. As an incentive to enroll early for NFCC's 2018 summer and fall terms, high school seniors and all first time college applicants who complete an admissions application at NFCC Super Saturday pay no application fee - applying to NFCC is completely free on Saturday, March 3—a $20 savings. NFCC staff will also be on hand to assist future students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Visit http://www.nfcc.edu/super-saturday for a complete list of information needed to complete the FAFSA. NFCC Super Saturday is open to anyone interested in finding out more about the college and its many programs and offerings. For more information, contact Laura-Kaitlyn Boatright at boatrightl@nfcc.edu or 850-973-9407, or visit www.nfcc.edu/super-saturday. NFCC SUPER SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: • MEET with college advisors, faculty, staff and current student leaders. • TOUR the beautiful NFCC campus in Madison, Florida. • EXPLORE college programs and offerings. • FREE APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION for Summer/Fall 2018 (save $20). • ENTER TO WIN SCHOLARSHIPS for Summer/Fall 2018. •APPLY FOR FINANCIAL AID. Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) with the help of NFCC staff. Completion of the FAFSA is the required first step for consideration for ALL types of financial aid including scholarships. • COMPLETE the FAFSA4caster to get an estimate of your financial aid eligibility before you actually apply to college (an excellent tool for families with students who are juniors in high school). • ENJOY educational presentations, activities and more at NFCC Saturday, March 3! Visit www.nfcc.edu/super-saturday for more information.