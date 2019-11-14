Irma Juanita Heard Earnest

Irma Heard Earnest, age 80, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at her home in Tallahassee, Fla., after a lengthy illness. Her funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Monticello, followed by the internment at Oakfield Cemetery in Monticello. The family received visitors Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello.

Irma was born on May 22, 1939 in Bainbridge, Ga., to Jim and Louise Heard. She married Winston Earnest on September 7, 1954.

She is survived by her husband, Winston; five children: Susan LaRock, Charlie Earnest, Theresa McKown, Randy Earnest (Donna) and Tammy Strickland (Edward); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Wallace Heard and Tillman Heard (Bertha); sisters-in-law, Earlene Heard and Judy Earnest; brothers-in-law, Carlton Earnest and James Earnest; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Louise Heard; brother, Charles Heard; brother-in-law, Charles Earnest (Betty); and sister-in-law, Margo Heard.

She was a devoted wife and mother. Irma was a longtime native of Monticello and recently relocated to Tallahassee. She retired from Command Enterprises (aka Artistic Creations) in 2006 after a lengthy career.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.

