Is Obesity killing you?

cally known, as the mechanisms that the body uses to regulate weight and body fat remain a partial mystery. What is known, however, is that consumption of more calories than are burned is one factor. And that lifestyle choices such as overeating, alcohol consumption and lack of exercise are contributing factors.

Obesity is the second leading preventable cause of death in the United States, according to the medical community.

A 2015 study in the journal Obesity found that participants who drank about 2 glasses of water before meals were more likely to lose weight than those who skipped the glasses of water and went straight to eating.

The risks of obesity include:

* Type 2 diabetes, which makes the body resistant to insulin.

* Heart disease, including hardening of the arteries, coronary artery disease, a build-up of cholesterol plaques in the arteries of the heart and heart attack.

* Stroke, caused by blood clots that form in the narrowed arteries, move through the circulatory system and lodge in a vital area, cutting off blood and oxygen to the brain.

* High blood pressure, caused by the need for extra blood to accommodate fat tissue and narrowing of blood vessels from cholesterol buildup.

* Sleep apnea, caused by added weight on the chest wall squeezing the lungs and causing breathing problems or making a person stop breathing for brief periods during sleep.

The medical community notes that lifestyle choices factor into surviving obesity. Among the preventive measures the medical community recommends are eating a healthy diet, avoiding highly processed foods, sugary snacks and beverages, and exercising regularly.