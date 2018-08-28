Is the School Board unethical?

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County School Board and some of its board members recently became the object of observation when a letter, sent by a citizen to the Florida Department of Education, accused the board of unethical behaviors.

Sent in July, the letter contained references to a previous meeting where Board member Shirley Washington had verbally lashed out against a speaker who came to address the board, as well as Washington's behavior and conduct towards the people in the audience.

This letter, while sent to the Department of Education, was also CC'd to Representative Halsey Beshears and Senator Bill Montford.

The letter only came to the attention of the board when the Department of Education responded back to the citizen, and included the emails of the board members in their response, as well.

As could be expected, the letter was discussed during the monthly August 13 meeting of the school board.

Before the agenda could even be approved, Board member Washington addressed Chairperson Sandra Saunders stating that she had a matter she wished to bring up.

Chairperson Saunders allowed Washington to speak following the approval of the agenda and official opening of the meeting.

“Madam Chairman, board members, we have our attorney, Mr. Tom Reeves, and he is here to correct this board if we should say anything that is unethical, or make any allegations that is unethical in any way,” started Washington. “It was reported to the Department of Education that board members were very unprofessional, with unethical behavior.”

According to Washington, the board had to respond to the accusations within the letter and she believed that the letter had been 'secretly' sent as the board was not included in the email list when the letter was sent out.

Further, Washington asked School Board Attorney Tom Reeves to tell her if she had acted in any way that he found to be unethical while she was sitting in the chair as a board member of the school district.

Attorney Reeves agreed to do so, saying: “Anything that I see that violates the education code or the code of ethics, I will certainly bring to your attention.”

Washington added that she remembered well the statements that she had made and ultimately that prompted the letter to the DOE.

“I wasn't pinpointing any particular person. I just gave some information that I thought the public should've known,” said Washington, although through recordings from the meeting (which took place in July), Washington can be heard harshly criticizing the citizen's business and airing the citizen's business affairs with the audience.

Chairperson Saunders called for further comments from the board, and Board member Bill Brumfield spoke up, asking if the original letter had accused the whole board, or an individual board member.

“I don't think I've ever been unethical,” said Brumfield. “I don't want to be lumped into that same sum saying I'm an unethical person on this board. I've always tried to follow the rules. I don't think it's fair to lump everybody into that hat. I do kinda resent that.”

According to Brumfield, he believed that Facebook was ruining the reputation of the school board.

Washington spoke up, stating that the Department of Education had responded back to the citizen and in their email stated that no unethical behavior had been found.

Brumfield continued:

“I just want to say that I've always tried to do the very best job I can on this board, despite some of the letters to the editor and some of the zings or stingers. Lots of people like to throw rocks and hide their hand instead of coming right out to your face; I'd rather someone tell me – I won't get mad at you, I'm a Christian. I don't hold grudges. But I like it when people come out and tell me to my face instead of putting it in the paper about how bad we are. I know I try. I say this, when people attack [Board member] Roann-Watson, they don't know her. They don't know what she's done for this county. She's doing more and I'm doing more. They don't know what I've done for this county and for these children in this county and for the people – the electric bills I've paid for people, water bills, shoes I've bought. But yet, we're all stupid and dumb and idiotic and I just don't think that's right. I don't know what Ms. Washington has done, but it kinda bothers me that people say this stuff and don't know me. My children went through this school district, my son is buried in this county. I get tired of people saying we are idiots and dummies and stupid, and then we get on Facebook and people I don't even know want to attack us. The same thing is happening in Franklin County – instead of attacking us, tell me what I'm doing wrong; if you know me so well, tell me. Have enough courage to stand up to my face and tell me instead of throwing your rock and hiding your hand. That's how I feel about that.”

Brumfield also stated that he did not receive the email that had included the board members in the mailing list.

“If we don't try to work together in this county on stuff, we're never going to be successful. It's like we've constantly got people trying to stir up stuff,” added Brumfield. “You do not know me. I've been here over 40 years now and I've been in this school district and I've put my whole life into this district for the last 40 years. My children went to public school and graduated from public school, even when everybody said it was so bad.”

Washington again spoke, saying that she believed the whole entirety of Jefferson County did not feel negatively about the school board, despite the comments on Facebook and opinions stated in the Letters to the Editor sent to the Monticello News.

“Stingers and negativity that is on Facebook and in the newspaper, all that is strengthening me. It is making me stronger than I thought I could ever get,” said Washington.

“I am so pleased to know that comments I have received from people... if I go to the bank, if I go to Winn Dixie, if I go to the drugstore, wherever I go, the hugs and comments I get from people – and they're not people who look like me either – that's what makes me feel good,” said Washington. “I'm proud of the people of Jefferson County – if it was everybody, I wouldn't be receiving the hugs and compliments I've been getting. They don't appreciate the garbage in the paper or the garbage on Facebook.”

Following the August 13 board meeting, the Monticello News contacted Rep. Halsey Beshears, who shared that the successful school year with Jefferson Somerset may be a call for change within the school district itself – perhaps on a legislative level.

“With a hybrid school system, I can no longer see the school board being needed,” said Rep. Beshears. “Somerset is proving that they don't need the school board in place.”

Rep. Beshears wasn't certain yet if the change would take place within a local or state bill, as the situation of the Jefferson County School District was a unique problem that would need a unique solution.

“If getting rid of the school board is what's best, then we will be looking at all the options,” said Beshears.

Representative Halsey Beshears also stated that he is proud of the educational gains made by Jefferson Somerset during the last school year, and supports the parents and students within Jefferson County – doing what is best for them is his primary goal before making any move towards influencing the future of the school district.

ECB Publishing, Inc. also obtained a copy of the letter sent back from the Department of Education's Linda Champion, in which it was revealed that the department had not denied the allegations of unethical behavior within the Jefferson County School Board, but rather had stated that it was not within their division to investigate unethical behaviors.

“After review of the information in your email, it has been determined that the allegations of unethical behavior does not fall within the purview of the Florida Department of Education. Section 1001.20, Florida Statutes, requires the Office of the Inspector General within the Florida Department of Education to investigate allegations of waste, fraud or financial mismanagement within a school district if the commissioner determines that the district school board is unwilling or unable to address the allegations. The allegations in your email do not constitute waste, fraud, or financial mismanagement,” reads the response letter.