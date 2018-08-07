Is your item being recalled?

Compiled by: John Willoughby

Chairs

Ross stores are recalling approximately 2,300 bistro chairs. The chair's frame can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Ross store for a full refund. For more information, log onto rossstores.com or call (877) 455-7677.

Mirrors

Crate and Barrel have recalled about 840 mirrors. The mirror's glass can separate from the wooden backing and fall, posing a laceration hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Crate and Barrel to arrange for a free replacement mirror. Crate and Barrel are contacting all known purchasers directly. For more information, call (800) 451-8217 or log on to crateandbarrel.com.

Children's Sleepwear

Allura has recalled about 64,000 children's sleepwear, involving two styles of children's sleepwear garments, due to a violation of federal flammability standard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take it away from children and contact Allura for a full refund. For more information, log onto alluraimports.com, call Allura at (866) 254-3103 or email them at custservice1@alluraimports.com.

Prescription Drug Blister Package

Sandoz and Norvatis are recalling about 470,000 prescription drug blister packages due to a failure to meet child-resistant closure requirements. The prescription drug packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children. Consumers should immediately secure the blister cards to keep them out of the sight and reach of children and contact Novartis or Sandoz for further instructions. Novartis and Sandoz advise that consumers should continue to use the medication as directed once the blister packages are secured. For more information, log onto us.sandoz.com/patients-customersproduct-safety-notices or call them at (888) 669-6682.

All-Terrain Vehicles

BRP is recalling approximately 13,300 all-terrain vehicles (ATV). Fuel can spray from the fuel tank when opening the gas cap, posing a fuel leak and fire hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Can-Am ATV dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly. For more information, log onto www.can-am.brp.com or call (888) 272-9222.

Ladders

Werner is recalling about 78,000 aluminum ladders after it was found that the ladders can break, posing a fall hazard to the user. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and return the ladder to the store of purchase to receive a full refund. For more information, call (888) 523-3370, email Werner at customercare@wernerladder.com, or log onto wernerco.com.