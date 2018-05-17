Isreal "Mook" Blackshear, 78, of Greenville, passed in Valdosta, GA on May 6, 2018. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Tillman of Monticello.

A member of New Zion, he was retired from Florida Plywood.

Among his survivors are his wife, Queen Elizabeth Williams Blackshear; sons, Eddie, Terry (Kechia), Bruce and Eric Blackshear; stepsons, Gene, James (LaTonya), Kenneth and Ozell Jones; daughters, Michelle (Kenneth) Gallon and Vanessa (Tony) Denson; stepdaughter, Janet Jones; 34 grand and 29 great-grandchildren; two nieces raised as sisters, Susie Jay and Beulah (James) Livingston; two nephews raised as brothers, Roosevelt (Linda) Arnold and Freddie (Easter) Arnold; brothers-in-law, Johnny Lee (Doll Baby), Ozell (Barbara), Nathaniel and Chester (Barbara) Williams; sisters-in-law, Johnnie Mae and Mae Francis Williams, Ann Kilpatrick and Ernestine (Roy) Parrish.

Isreal was predeceased by his sister who raised him, Rebecca Noble Arnold; and two brothers, Nathaniel Hall and Robert Blackshear.

