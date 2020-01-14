It all starts with a smile!

Katrina Richardson/Contributor

Executive Director Chamber of Commerce

& Tourist Development Council

Doesn't excellent customer service almost always start with a smile?

A "customer service smile" communicates your state of mind. In retail, it can influence people's perception of your brand and their customer satisfaction. Didn't we all step up our focus on customer service during the Christmas season?

A smile is more about a mindset - it helps form the customer's first impression and is a reflection of your organization.

A smile is an attitude - it says that you want to be here serving your clients and customers. If you smile even on the phone customers can hear the tone of voice - or lack thereof. The best service providers have the best attitude.

A smile is an invitation - it sets the tone, establishes a rapport and initiates trust, the cornerstone of every business relationship. Providing your customers with great customer service leads to long-lasting customer loyalty and customer loyalty drives profitability and growth.

Even though a smile can't solve every problem, in many cases, our attitude can triumph over many complications that can occur during a transaction and our smile can become a competitive edge.

So, let's start 2020 with a bigger smile and help make Monticello/Jefferson County known for "excellent, friendly customer service that exceeds expectations - always with a smile!!”

Happy New Year!