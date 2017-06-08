Breaking News
- 22 hours ago - Downed tree causes wreck -
- 22 hours ago - Health Department gets new director -
- 22 hours ago - ACA named Class 2A Florida Academic Team Champion -
- 23 hours ago - Avoidable Deep Trouble? -
- 23 hours ago - Etta Maude Cooksey -
Editor's Picks
-
Downed tree causes wreck
-
Health Department gets new director
-
ACA named Class 2A Florida Academic Team Champion
-
Avoidable Deep Trouble?
-
Etta Maude Cooksey
-
Lawana E. Green and Irma M. (Richter) Green
-
Watermelon Festival Calendar
-
It’s that time of year again….
-
JCMHS honors its computer specialist-certified students
-
Students Visit Dixie Plantation