Ivie Pearl Stephens turns 102

in Front Page

Screen Shot 2017-01-17 at 12.09.56 PM    Happy Birthday to Ivie Pearl Stephens! She celebrated her 102nd birthday Thursday, January 12. She is the mother of Corrine Stephens and is still living at home on North Jefferson Street, in Monticello. Members of First United Methodist Church visited, delivered flowers and signed birthday cards to her, on her special day.