J.O.Y. donations needed now

Submitted by Merry Ann Frisby

This year we had the misfortune of damaging storms raking our area, although Jefferson County was largely spared. For that we are thankful. This county has generously helped our neighbors to our west.

At this wonderful time of the year, we should celebrate our strengths, and charity is one of Jefferson County’s best characteristics.

I ask you once again to open your hearts to the less fortunate children in our county by helping J.O.Y. (Jefferson Outreach for Youth) give Christmas presents to our little ones.

You probably already noticed the decorated boxes around town at Capital City Bank, Fred's, the Property Appraisers Office, TMH-Monticello, the First/ FMB, Somerset Academy, the Monticello News and the Wacissa Post Office.

If you wish to give a monetary donation, contact Merry Ann Frisby at mafmonticello1947@gmail.com, or call me at (850) 997-4212.

The J.O.Y. Board of Directors thanks you big hearted folks in advance.