Jack William Krebs, age 92, died peacefully at his home in Monticello, FL. on October 24, 2018, of natural causes.

Mr. Jack Krebs is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bobbie Nell Giles Krebs; his daughter, Jenny Krebs Wouters; his one grandson, Daniel Wouters; and one nephew, Jim Krebs. He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Joseph Krebs and his brother, Jim Krebs Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, at the First United Methodist Church, located at 325 W. Walnut St. in Monticello, with a reception to follow at the Fellowship Hall. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello.

