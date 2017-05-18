Jackson Signs Gymnastics Scholarship



Aucilla Christian Academy senior gymnast Jenny Jackson officially signed a national letter of intent to compete on the women’s gymnastics team at Centenary College of Louisiana on May 9.

She is the daughter of Danny and Lisa Jackson of Monticello and has been a gymnast since age 4, coached by Lisa Arrowood and Mike Romano of Taylor Gymnastics in Perry.

Centenary is a Christian college, founded by the United Methodist Church and named one of America’s top colleges by the Princeton Review.

“I’m really excited about experiencing the freshman Paris international education program,” said Jackson. “I also get to compete against Southeastern Conference teams and other teams like Arkansas, Iowa State, Air Force, and will travel to Alaska for a meet every other year.” This past year Jackson qualified to compete at the USA Gymnastics Region 8 Competition and was the Amateur Athletic Union State of Florida Floor Champion, and last year’s National Champion. Recently she competed in the the AAU Florida State Championship. She placed 1st on floor with a 9.425. She received the Eddie Wortman Scholarship, worth $1,000.

She's been an active student in clubs and activities at ACA including Beta Club, Student Council, Living Waters Praise Team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Cheerleading Team, and ACA

Ambassadors. She also took Advanced Placement courses as a junior and served as the senior class president and was a homecoming representative.

"We are so proud of Jenny and all of her accomplishments in gymnastics,” said ACA Principal Richard Finlayson. “We appreciate that she is willing to use her God-given gifts and talents to serve and honor Him. We know that she will be a big success at Centenary."

Jackson follows in her brother’s footsteps as a collegiate athlete. Tyler Jackson competed at Thomas University on a baseball scholarship and is a 2012 ACA alumnus.

She will major in a science of some sort and eventually get her doctorate in Physical Therapy. She chose Centenary because she felt like it is where God was leading her. She loves the campus, the team, and the coaches there. She says it's a small school but an outstanding school in academics. The girls on the team made her feel like she was already apart of the family when she visited there.

“We are so proud of Jenny and wish her luck as she takes on this new chapter in her life,” said her mom, Lisa.

Jackson is a member of First United Methodist Church in Monticello. She helps with Special Olympics each year with her gymnastics family. She spends her spare time hanging out with family and friends.

Her favorite school memories are just having a class that feels like a family. She says she'll miss her classmates. They are like her brothers and sister. She also shares that she had the best time on her senior class trip skiing in Colorado. “I've skied before but others hadn't so it was funny to see them figure it out and fall a bunch.”

After she finishes school, she plans to use her doctorate of physical therapy and work as a physical therapy. I also plans to coach optional level gymnast, like herself, so she can help other girls reach their dream of becoming college gymnasts.

This summer she'll be coaching at Taylor Gymnastics and working out to maintain her strength and skills, and prepare herself for the next level of gymnastics. She'll move to Centenary in August and will hopefully join the rest of the freshmen class on the study aboard trip to Paris for 10 days in August. She's so excited about the opportunity God has blessed her with.

Related