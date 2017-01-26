Jacqueline J. Little, 75 years old, of Monticello, Florida, peacefully passed away January 19, 2017.

She formerly lived in Newton, MS for over 45 years. She was employed by La-Z-Boy and was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed art, painting, crochet, and working in her yard. She loved reading, studying the Bible and associating with Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred Mapes Jackson, and her sister Joan McGrath. She has three living siblings: Her twin, Jack Jackson; Robert Mapes, and Jean Conklin. She is survived by her ex-husband Charls Little, Sr of Newton, MS; Three children: Charles Little, Jr (Tammy) of Newton, MS, Malinda Little Melton (Jerry) of Monticello, FL, and Allen Little of Newton, MS; seven grandchildren: Jessica Small, John Curtis Little, Matthew Gabriel Melton, Justin Little, Jeremy Little, Devin Little and Joseph Little; One great grandchild: Brantley Small, and several nieces and nephews.

A small memorial will be held Saturday, January 28, 2016, in the home of Malinda Melton and shortly following will be the repast that will be held at The Downtown Club.

The family would like to extent a warm “thank you” for all of your love and support.

