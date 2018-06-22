Jake Pridgeon: State Rodeo Champion

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello local, Jake Pridgeon, age 18, has proved himself twice during state-wide shooting and rodeo competitions. On May 12, Pridgeon traveled to Okeechobee, FL for the Florida High School Rodeo Association's (FHSRA) shooting finals. During the competition, Pridgeon's skill and tact resulted in him obtaining the title of State Champion for trap shooting, as well as placing fourth in the light rifle division.

Not yet finished with claiming titles, Pridgeon returned to Okeechobee again in June from Thursday, June 7 through Sunday, June 10 to compete in the state finals for the rodeo division of the FHSRA.

Not one to walk away empty handed, Pridgeon won the Florida State Reserve Champion in bareback and, due to placing within the Top 4 in at least one of the rodeo events, Pridgeon will now be traveling to Rock Springs, WY in July for the National High School Rodeo Finals.

In Rock Springs, Pridgeon will compete against other worthy contestants from 42 states and five Canadian Providences as well as contestants from Australia and Mexico.

Pridgeon, who is a 2018 graduate from Aucilla Christian Academy, has been competing in rodeo for three years and is experienced in four FHSRA events: bareback, saddle bronc, trap shooting, and light rifle shooting. During Pridgeon's nine grade year at ACA, he was a member of the Warrior's Football team but decided to abandon playing the sport and dedicate his time and energies into rodeo competitions. In the fall of this year, Pridgeon will be attending McNeese State University, in Lake Charles, LA, on an athletic scholarship and as a member of the college rodeo team. Pridgeon plans to major in Animal Science.

Jake Pridgeon is the son of Monticello residents, Angela and Russ Pridgeon, who is a Greenville native.