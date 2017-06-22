James Albion Abbott, age 83, of Monticello, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017. He was born November 18, 1933 in Los Angeles, California to the late Edward Abbott, Jr. and Marrietta Hall Abbott. James resided in Monticello, Florida since 1945.

He is survived by his wife Yolanda Abbott of Monticello, Florida; 6 sons: Richard Allen Abbott of St. George Island, Florida; James Edward Abbott of Ackworth, Georgia; Michael Scott Abbott of Atlanta, Georgia; Glenn Oakley Abbott of Monticello, Florida; Jason Gregory Abbott of Cary, North Carolina; and Victor Manuel Abbott of Nashville, Tennessee; 3 daughters: Brissa Millenia Abbott of Nashville, Tennessee; Heather Marie Abbott of Cary, North Carolina; and Nezla Pamela Warren of Jacksonville, Florida.

James attended University of Florida, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in agriculture and was a part of the fraternity Tau Kapa Episolon. He owned a nursery plantation, Abbott’s Plants. He also served in the Army from November 1954 to November 1956.

A graveside Funeral Service will be held Friday June 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Disease Society or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308.

Related