James ‘Bill’ Keith Walker, Sr. age 61, passed away December 20, 2017 in Blountstown, Florida. He was born March 16, 1956 to James Fred Walker and Yvonne Connell Walker. Bill was a self-employed carpenter, enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandson and family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon ‘Sherry’ Richards Walker of Bristol, FL; his son James “Bud” Keith Walker, Jr. (Scarlett) of Bristol, FL; his two brothers, Bobby Walker (Kim) of Waukeenah, FL and Sandy Walker of Vidalia, GA; his sister, Teresa Hyatt (Danny) of Tampa, FL; and his grandson, Justice Walker.

Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello with a service at Wacissa Pentecostal Holiness Church on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation at the church prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Broomsage Cemetery in Wacissa, FL.

