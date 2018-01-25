James Lindell Collins, 47, of St. Petersburg passed at home on Monday, January 15, 2018. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday, January 27, in Texas Hill Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Monticello. A St. Petersburg native, James was employed by Pinellas Seafood. He is survived by his children, LaQuanda Collins, Desiree Thompson and James Collins, Jr.; devoted companion, Cynthia Coleman; aunts, Lillie Mae Gordon, Janie Hamm Crumity, Ruby Martin and Ernestine Wiggins; uncles, Roosevelt (Katie) Hamm, Robert (Lutricia ) Hamm and Raymond Clinton; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Ethel Jo Hamm Simmons.

