James Ellis Calhoun (aka Coon Dog), age 64, passed away August 24, 2018, at Anniston Alabama Regional Medical Center. He was the son of Huey and Virginia Calhoun. He was a father of two children, grandfather of eight grandchildren and one of six siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at the New Hope Church of God in Monticello at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29. Pastor Steven Wade will officiate the service and we are having a pot luck luncheon in the fellowship hall. We ask that everyone bring a covered dish and come enjoy everyones company. We look forward to seeing everyone in the Calhoun Family.
