James Eugene Atkinson, age 63, of Monticello passed away Monday July 10, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. Better known as “Gene” to his friends and family, he was born on July 10, 1954 in Pavo, Georgia, to the late Johnny Atkinson and Emily Owens Atkinson. He worked as a Salesman at the local Gulf Coast Lumber in Monticello. Gene was an artist and enjoyed playing guitar, he played softball throughout his life and was a part of the Pyrotechnics team that prepared fireworks for Monticello exhibits.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rita Atkinson of Monticello, Florida; his sister Carol Ellerbe (Dale) of Monticello, Florida; his brother Dennis Atkinson (Mary) of Tallahassee, Florida; his brother-in-law Steven Wade (Laurie) of Wausau, Wisconsin; his sister-in-law Mary Joe Wade of Monticello, Florida. Gene also leaves behind a large loving family and many friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello Chapel. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, 485 E. Dogwood St., Monticello, Florida.

