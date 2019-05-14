James Preston Clark, age 86, peacefully entered his heavenly home and embraced his “sweet little momma” on Mother’s Day, May 12, 2019, in Lamont, FL.

Born on June 20, 1932 in Chaires, FL to Charles and Blanche Clark, Monticello became his home in 1942. After graduation from Jefferson County High School, he worked for the railroad until being drafted during the Korean War in 1955. He served as a PFC in the 505th Military Police in the Army. Lovingly known as “Pot”, he retired from Florida Power Corporation after 37 years of restoring power as a lineman.

As a young man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for others. He spent his older years “cooking for Jesus” at the First United Methodist Church as well as cooking for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. He was a regular volunteer in community clean ups, even until the age of 82.

A loving father, grandfather (“Pops”) and great-grandfather, he is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Millie Jo Clark; his son, Charles “Michael” (Trevor Ann); daughter, Carla Cox; grandchildren: Bobby (Rachel) Bassett, Stephen (Meghan) Bassett, Michaela Ann Clark, SarahKate and Gracelyn Clark, Tristan and Dylan Brumbley, and Tres (Ashlyn) Brumbley; great-grandchildren: Shelby Bassett, Ricky Bassett; and has a great-grandson Braxton due any day. He is also survived by his sisters, Alice Sellers and Sarah Purvis, and several nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Services are as follows: Viewing at Beggs Funeral Home, in Monticello, will be held on Wednesday, May 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, at Central Baptist Church, located at 625 Tindell Rd., in Monticello, with burial following at Elizabeth Baptist Cemetery with full military honors.

Because Pot was a lifelong Florida Gator fan, feel free to wear your orange and blue and dress casual. In lieu of flowers, Pot requested donations be made to the Central Baptist Building Fund or Big Bend Hospice.

