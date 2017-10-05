James Wiley Roe, Sr.

James Wiley Roe who was born on August 26, 1921 in Jefferson County, Florida, near what was then called the Old Cobb Place down near Turkey Scratch Road. He passed away on Sept. 23, 2017 in Jacksonville. He was 96.

He retired from CSX Railroad with 38 years of service in the Engineering Department. After graduation from Monticello High School in 1941 he came back to Monticello from Jones Business College in Jacksonville at the request of Mr. Ed Clayton to manage the county's Rationing Board during World War II. Due to polio he was unable to serve his country in the way that most of his classmates did.

After the war a man from the railroad in Jacksonville called. James interviewed for a job and was told it was in the engineering department. When he told them that he didn't have the training, they said to come on to work anyway, that they would train him in house. He never returned to school.

He is preceded in death by two wives, Nellie Thomas Roe and Dorothy (Dot) Roe; one son, James W. Roe Jr.; a grandson James W. Roe, III; a brother William "Geechie" Roe, and his parents Tom and Lucy Roe. He is survived by one son, Kenneth Thomas Roe of Arlington, Texas; one stepson Martin Chambers of Woodstock, Georgia; three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

James loved to talk about growing up in Monticello and could remember when the Jacksonville Highway wound through east of town and exited Monticello using the old Asheville Highway. He also remembered when neither US 90 or US 19 existed and when the roads were built and paved. He grew up on the east end of town.

He was one of the oldest polio survivors in the US and dedicated his body to the University of Florida Medical Health Science Center.

He is remembered for his kind and caring nature, his laugh, his faith and his love for anything Florida Gators. He was a model of dignity and respect for all who knew him.

He will be laid to rest in Roseland Cemetery in Monticello at a later date.

Related