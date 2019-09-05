James Woodrow Wade, 63, of Monticello, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial at noon on Monday, Sept. 9, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, also at the church.

James was a 1973 graduate of Jefferson County High School, where he was a star Safety on the football team and a member of the 1972 State Championship team. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a former highway maintenance technician for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Survivors include: his wife, Carolyn Loggins Wade; son, U.S. Army CWO III (Retired) Ramon (Tori-Shannon) Cummings; daughters, Tamika (Kelvin) Gillyard and Latasha, Fawntisha and Jazz'lyn Wade; mother, Mrs. Thelma Wade; sister, Patricia (Steve) Hall; brother, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Willie (April) Canty; aunt, Catherine Woodson; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Tillman of Monticello is serving the family.

