Jamiyah Akins receives recognition for her school grades

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jamiyah Janae Akins is a fifth grade student at Chaires Elementary School, in Leon County. She was recognized recently for her high scores and exceptional school attitude.

Akins was presented with the Citizenship Award for her outstanding Citizenship and for earning all E's during her first nine weeks of school.

Akins was also presented with a Certificate of Achievement Award for being a “Pawsome Reader” during her first nine weeks of school.

She received a score of 336 (Proficient) on her Florida Standards Assessments Grade 4 English Language Arts Score Report; and a 324 score (Satisfactory) on her Mathematics Score Report.

Jamiyah is the 10-year-old daughter of Jerrod and Tiesha Akins, and the granddaughter of Jerome and Nellie Kay Akins, of Monticello, and Willie Tolbert.