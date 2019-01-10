Jan 12: Monticello Homestead Exchange

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Homestead Exchange will be held this Saturday, January 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tractor Supply on South Jefferson Street. Vendors will have farm-related items for sale and for trade, such as fresh eggs, chickens, rabbits and other farm animals. Also, fresh baked homemade goods, handmade items, plants and the like will be on display and for sale or trade. Vendors are always welcome and to set-up is free. For vendor information contact Roger Snider at (954) 263-5636 or find him on Facebook. There will be a raffle. Monticello Homestead Exchange is held every other month on the second Saturday at Tractor Supply.